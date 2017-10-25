    43-Year-Old Simeon Rice Says He Can Help Buccaneers Reach Playoffs

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    Simeon Rice walks off the practice field after a drill during Tampa Bay Buccaneers football training camp in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2006. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    JOHN RAOUX/Associated Press

    Former All-Pro defensive end Simeon Rice would welcome a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help them reach the playoffs in 2017. 

    Rice posted a video of himself working out on Twitter indicating he's ready, and that if the Buccaneers want to dominate, they "will call the dominator."

    Rice then sent a Twitter message to ESPN's Jenna Laine, saying "believe it or not I can get them to the playoffs."

