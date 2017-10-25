Kawhi Leonard Could Return from Leg Injury in November, Says Gregg Popovich

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Gregg Popovich said on Wednesday it was possible that San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard could return from his leg injury in early November.

"Sure, anything is possible," Popovich told reporters, per Tom Orsborn of MySanAntonio.com. "But I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about when somebody is going to come back. Because they are going to come back when they are ready, when the docs say they are ready. So when that happens, that happens."

Leonard hasn't appeared on the court yet this season as he recovers from right quadriceps tendinopathy.

