    Kawhi Leonard Could Return from Leg Injury in November, Says Gregg Popovich

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talks with head coach Gregg Popovich during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, March 12, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 93-85. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    Gregg Popovich said on Wednesday it was possible that San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard could return from his leg injury in early November. 

    "Sure, anything is possible," Popovich told reporters, per Tom Orsborn of MySanAntonio.com. "But I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about when somebody is going to come back. Because they are going to come back when they are ready, when the docs say they are ready. So when that happens, that happens."

    Leonard hasn't appeared on the court yet this season as he recovers from right quadriceps tendinopathy.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Rudy Gay Looks Healthy in Bench Role

      Air Alamo
      via Air Alamo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Stern: Medical Marijuana Should Be Allowed in NBA

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What Team Will LeBron Be on Next Year and Why?

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tony Parker Sent on Rehab Assignment to G-League

      Pounding The Rock
      via Pounding The Rock