Browns LT Joe Thomas Undergoes Successful Surgery on Triceps Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced left tackle Joe Thomas underwent successful surgery on his triceps Tuesday and is expected to fully recover.

The surgery comes after Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Thomas tore his left triceps tendon during Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium and that he would miss the remainder of the 2017 campaign.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the left tackle was looking at a six- to nine-month recovery period.

Seeing Thomas injured in any way is jarring considering how durable he has been throughout his impressive career. Cabot noted he played an NFL-record 10,363 consecutive snaps before the injury, battling through torn knee ligaments at times, and started 167 straight contests.

He earned 10 Pro Bowl nods and six first-team All-Pro spots during his record-setting run of durability and has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Cleveland franchise.

The 0-7 Browns now face life without Thomas and will likely turn to Spencer Drango moving forward after he replaced the starter in Sunday's 12-9 overtime defeat.