Usain Bolt Thinks He Can 'Easily' Make Jamaica's National Soccer Team

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former track and field superstar Usain Bolt intends on trying out for the Jamaican national soccer team once he recovers from a hamstring injury, as he told U.S. Formula One Grand Prix.

"I think I can make the Jamaica team easily," he said, per Alan Baldwin of Reuters. "I wouldn't say they are that good at this point."

Bolt noted that playing for the national soccer team had been a lifelong dream, though he added he would maintain realistic expectations during the process of trying to make the team.

"If I feel I can't do it, I'm going to say, 'You know what, forget this.' I'm not trying to embarrass myself," he noted. "But if I go out there and feel I can do this then I will give it a try. It's a dream and another chapter of my life. If you have a dream that you always wanted to do, why not try and see where it will go?"

Pace certainly won't be an issue for the 31-year-old Bolt. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is the greatest sprinter in history, holding world records in the 100-meter dash (9.58 seconds) and 200-meter dash (19.19 seconds).



He's also the only sprinter in history to win each of those races in three consecutive Olympics.

But with his legacy secure in track and field, Bolt is now turning his attention to the pitch and plans to train with Borussia Dortmund in the coming weeks.

"It's just my hamstring is keeping me back right now," he noted. "In two weeks I can start training again and get back into some shape. Then I can really explore the situation. [Dortmund] say the invitation is always open so it's all about me getting over my injury and then getting into shape. Then I can do the trials and see what level I'm at."

The long-time soccer fan and Manchester United supporter was supposed to play for the Red Devils in their legends match against Barcelona in August. His hamstring woes prevented him from taking part in the contest, however, though it's no secret that Bolt has long dreamed of playing for United.

He even talked to legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson about that possibility.

"He said, 'Alright, get into shape and I'll see where that goes'," Bolt said of his exchange with Ferguson.



Suffice to say, Bolt is aiming high when it comes to his prospective soccer career.