Eric Bledsoe Trade Rumors: Suns' Pursuit of Young, Talented Player Stalling Deal

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns' efforts to trade guard Eric Bledsoe have reportedly hit a snag thus far because of their asking price.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Bledsoe's trade value has suffered lately, and teams have been unwilling to part with "a young player with significant talent" in exchange for him.

On Monday, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough told reporters that Bledsoe had been sent home and said, "[He] won't be with us going forward," per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

That decision came after Bledsoe tweeted, "I don't wanna be here," on Sunday. Phoenix fired head coach Earl Watson hours later and replaced him with Jay Triano.

The Suns are off to a 1-3 start in 2017-18, with two of their losses coming in blowout fashion.

In three games this season, Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field.

The 27-year-old veteran averaged over 20 points per game in each of the previous two campaigns, including a career-high 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per contest in 2016-17.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders passed along one rumor regarding Bledsoe, reporting Phoenix asked the New York Knicks for rookie guard Frank Ntilikina and big man Willy Hernangomez in exchange for the 2010 first-round pick.

The Suns are clearly in a rebuild and focused on developing young players such as Josh Jackson, Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender.

Adding another young, talented player to the mix would be ideal, but doing so could pose a major challenge since every team in the NBA seems to realize Phoenix is desperate to move Bledsoe.