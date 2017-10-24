Stephen Curry on 'Surprising' $50,000 Fine: 'It's an Expensive Mouthpiece Toss'

Glenn James/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said he was surprised he was fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in frustration in the direction of a referee.

"It's an expensive mouthpiece toss," Curry told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com on Monday night. "At the end of the day, it's not about the money, it's about me not doing stupid stuff and losing my cool like that. It's obviously a tough blow, but it's more so about me recognizing how to handle myself on the court."

The fine came after Curry threw the mouthpiece late in Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was frustrated after the officials didn't call a foul while he drove to the basket late in the fourth quarter. Curry maintained he didn't intend to throw the mouthpiece toward the official, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Curry acknowledged he needs to stop throwing his mouthpiece when he becomes frustrated during games, however, and apologized for the incident.

"It was embarrassing, and I know that," Curry said, per Haynes. "I can't do that. I know the league wants to crack down on that type of behavior and I understand why. I've got to be better than that."

It wasn't Curry's first mouthpiece incident. During Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry hit a fan with his mouthpiece after hurling it in anger after fouling out of the game. He was fined $25,000 for that incident.

The league reportedly chose to fine Curry in this latest incident rather than suspend him after deciding it couldn't prove any intent to throw the mouthpiece toward the official.

