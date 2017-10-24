WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle and More

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE was thrown into disarray shortly before TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs Sunday night, thanks to a viral illness that forced Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns to the sidelines.

Thanks to the ever-turning rumor mill, we have an idea of when one of those Superstars will return.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle replaced The Big Dog at the pay-per-view and enjoyed a memorable moment in what was his first WWE match in 11 years. After such an inspiring performance that left fans genuinely excited about the prospect of his return to the squared circle, how long will it be before fans see the Olympic gold medalist in the ring again?

Find out with this rundown of the rumors that have become most significant in the WWE this week.

Roman Reigns' Return Timetable

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, you can expect to see the three-time WWE champion back sooner rather than later.

"Sources tell us that the illness Roman is dealing with isn’t likely to keep him out of action for a lengthy amount of time, as he’s currently pencilled [sic] in to return shortly before Survivor Series. For storyline purposes though, it’s always possible he’ll be kept off TV until after the PPV."

This is good news for a Raw brand that had put all of its proverbial eggs in The Shield basket.

The reunion of Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins was short-lived thanks to a viral infection that sidelined The Guy.

Reigns is an integral part of WWE programming. Like him or not, he is the centerpiece of the Raw brand and the top star around whom the future of the company will be built. He is important, especially as the company prepares for what appears to be another showdown between him and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The quicker he returns, the sooner WWE Creative can tell its Shield story and move Reigns onto Lesnar, ensuring the upper card of its product is secure.

Kurt Angle's In-Ring Future

According to Cageside Seats, Kurt Angle will suit up for another match inside a WWE ring, but it will be on a limited basis.

"While Kurt Angle will never be full-time, look for more matches from him in the future, probably at 'Big 4' PPVs."

This is a revelation that should come as no surprise to anyone.

Angle can still go in short doses, but as we saw during his time in TNA, the more consistently he works, the more obvious his physical limitations at this point in his career become.

An all-time great whose place in two Hall of Fames is deserved, Angle still has a ton to offer the WWE and fans from a star-power perspective. Saving him for Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series creates a sense of importance that more frequent matches would not carry with them.

That is how the WWE should handle of their special attractions rather than utilizing someone like Goldberg or Brock Lesnar on some C-level show no one will remember past its completion.

Nia Jax Update

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Cageside Seats), it appears as though Nia Jax may be nursing an injury.

"Nia Jax may be out with a bad back."

While that is hardly a conclusive or definitive reason for Jax missing time, it is the first hint that there may be another reason for her absence, besides Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated's report a week ago that suggested pay may be at the root of her absence.

Either way, it is majorly disappointing for Jax, who was starting to build momentum for herself as the potential foil for Alexa Bliss leading into WrestleMania season.

When she returns, she will find a women's division in which Alicia Fox and Mickie James have stepped up to fill her void admirably.