WWE TLC 2017: Success of AJ Styles, Kurt Angle Is Proof Storylines Are Overrated

"Anything can happen in the WWE."

This slogan was more evident Friday, when a reported viral infection threatened the Raw locker room, leaving some Superstars, including Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt, unable to appear at the WWE's Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event.

Instead of canceling the matches, the WWE called one of the greatest audibles in its history. Kurt Angle, the Olympic medalist, would end an 11-year WWE in-ring drought to join Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in place of Reigns. If that wasn't shocking enough, Finn Balor, who was prepared to face his nemesis Bray Wyatt (under the guise of "Sister Abigail"), would now face AJ Styles.

While the majority of wrestling fans broke out in feverish excitement, the #StorylineHive wouldn't be silenced. The buzzkill-infused criticism of the matches centered around the absence of a proper WWE build. Balor and Styles have never competed against one another on this level, and to "waste" their first encounter seemed ill-advised. Why would you insert Angle in a random tag match for his 11-year return? To disregard these matches, or to hold any disappointment at all, is foolish.

In fact, I'll go even further:

It's time to admit that elaborately produced storylines are overrated.

A dream match doesn't need a storyline because the opportunity for our dreams to manifest into reality implicitly provides all the story we need. That's why it's a dream match. It may never happen, but if it does, you'll be more than satisfied. When we envision two prominent wrestlers colliding in an event for the ages, we subconsciously build anticipation, conflict, drama and the satisfaction gained from witnessing a classic moment.

NXT general manager William Regal alluded to this on Twitter following the Styles-Balor match, responding to the criticism, saying:

At its core element, wrestling is a nonverbal tete-a-tete between two individuals, intersecting brutal showmanship, graceful movement and comedic timing to develop a visual narrative that resonates with its audience. In-ring wrestling psychology could be taught in the finest institutions and writers' rooms to convey emotions and narratives. Wrestling is Broadway meets ballet, and the performance dictates the story.

The art of storytelling in the wrestling ring transcends any narrative barrier you can construct, including language.

As an example for non-Japanese speakers, look no further than New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

My first entry into the NJPW world was Wrestle Kingdom: Its most illustrious event, which occurs every first week of January. I was introduced to legends of Japan, including Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada, The Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi, my current favorite Tetsuya Naito and Shinsuke Nakamura, who would leave New Japan to join WWE and the NXT brand last year. I don't speak any Japanese, but I didn't need a Rosetta stone to speak the language of Strong Style wrestling.

This isn't to say New Japan doesn't have a rich history and potent storylines; it just wasn't a requirement for me to enjoy the action. Ironically, New Japan also introduced me to the pre-eminent faction at the apex of wrestling culture and that fueled the prerequisite history between Styles and Balor: The Bullet Club. This crew of "gaijin" (foreign/non-Japanese) wrestlers, birthed by Balor, nee Prince Devitt, and later commanded by Styles, would give us a solid foundation on which to rest our six-star fantasies.

When you book two competitors with the pedigree of Styles and Balor, their accomplishments alone legitimize a one-on-one bout. The reaction of the Minneapolis crowd as the Demon and The Phenomenal One stood at the center of the ring quelled any adverse feelings that might've lingered prior to the match. And what a match it was. Styles and Balor competed as if they've wrestled each other numerous times. A Nobel Prize-winning scientist couldn't develop the type of chemistry we saw.

Their athleticism, attention to detail and pacing were appropriate for the moment. They orchestrated a clinic and gave the fans a Match of The Year-worthy performance. The uncensored "Two Sweet" as a sign of respect satisfied any "story substance" arguments.

We should commend Styles, in particular, for a remarkable performance despite traveling from Chile to Minnesota on short notice and performing with neither the adequate rest nor the preparation worthy of this caliber of match.

I'll take an impromptu match between two icons versus 30 preparation vignettes.

Surprises can be cool, too. To see Angle walk through the crowd in Shield cosplay was awesome. It doesn't require scrutiny or significant thought. Although fans held their breath when Angle took those bumps, the nostalgia was palatable.

Of course, contrarians point to a lack of a classic entrance as a negative, as if holding his star-studded entrance for a more prepared moment is wrong (or that you hear his theme music every week on Raw).

There was no need for an elaborate story, because we know Angle's history, and as the current general manager of Raw, the classic employee-vs.-boss narrative is evergreen in professional wrestling. The match was fun, and all the competitors shined.

The WWE capitalized on the match to further feuds, as seen in Braun Strowman's teammates turning on him when they couldn't control his rage. Look for The Monster Among Men to go on a scintillating face run soon.

Fans bemoaned the card for its lack of originality and top-heavy content. After the event, it's safe to say the unfortunate circumstances that led to the revamped matches gave TLC, and possibly the WWE, a breath of fresh air. Balor, extricated from the fantastical bore of a feud that did him and Wyatt no favors, looked like the star once again after pairing with an equally awesome talent. Angle showed he won't turn into a heap of pulverized calcium after wrestling a match, and the anticipation for a singles return grows with every day. There's even hope Daniel Bryan can return, too!

The WWE uses history and compelling storytelling to draw in the mainstream crowd, but the actual in-ring competition is the heart of the package. The insight learned from this event is simple: You don't always need a previous story to entice viewers to watch your show.

Why do you think the Royal Rumble is the second most popular WWE event? The major storyline is the world of possibilities as we speculate on who could enter the 30-man over-the-rope contest to get a championship opportunity. The unexpected can be the best story in an otherwise scripted show.

The WWE creates Superstars and a universe that bolsters its talent into mainstream success. Combining meticulous production with magnificent wrestling will take the promotion to tremendous heights. Impromptu matches for the love of competition can add to that appeal.

Allowing these incredible talents to tell their stories through their art can connect more than an elaborate storyline ever will.