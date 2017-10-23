Derrick Rose to Miss Bulls, Nets Games with Ankle Injury

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The injury problems are already starting back up for Derrick Rose, who will miss the next two games with a sprained ankle, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

Rose suffered the injury Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks and missed Saturday's loss against the Orlando Magic. He will now be out for back-to-back nights against the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

"He's going to be out a few more days I guess, I don't know," head coach Tyronn Lue said. "Seven days? I'm not sure. We're going to do the right thing and just take our time. Don't want to rush him back, make sure he's feeling good before we try to force him back into the lineup."

Rose has seen his career notably derailed by injuries, with knee problems costing him years of his career. Since winning the MVP in 2011, he has failed to play more than 66 games in a single season.

With Isaiah Thomas expected to miss the first few months of the year with a hip injury, the Cavaliers are suddenly extremely thin at point guard.

Veteran Jose Calderon, who got the start last game for the injured Rose, should remain in the lineup as the only true point guard remaining on the roster. Iman Shumpert and JR Smith will also likely get extra time on the floor thanks to their ball-handling ability, but in reality the pressure will be on LeBron James to run the offense nearly every possession.

Cleveland only had 15 assists with 16 turnovers in the 114-93 loss to Orlando, which signifies how lost this team could be if Rose is out for an extended period.

