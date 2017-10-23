    Knicks Trade Rumors: New York Reached out to Suns About Eric Bledsoe

    With Eric Bledsoe now firmly on the trade block, the New York Knicks are one of the teams reaching out for a potential deal, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported several teams have signaled interest in the Phoenix Suns guard and there is an "expectation he's on move elsewhere."

    Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported the Denver Nuggets have discussed a potential trade centered around Emmanuel Mudiay.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are another team in the running, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    Where there had been early speculation about a potential trade, Bledsoe indicated his view with this tweet:

    According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, Bledsoe also asked for a trade before the season started.

    ESPN's Chris Haynes reported the guard had been sent home after meeting with the team and would not be available Monday night for the game against the Sacramento Kings.

    This continues a chaotic start to the season for the Suns, featuring an 0-3 record with two losses by more than 40 points. The team announced the firing of head coach Earl Watson on Sunday.

    Bledsoe is also off to a relatively quiet start with just 15.7 points per game after averaging more than 20 each of the last two seasons. His 27.7 minutes per game would also be his lowest since he was a bench player with the Clippers in 2012-13.

    The 27-year-old remains under contract through next season, but it's clear he is looking for a fresh start on a new team.

    Considering the Knicks rank 28th in the league in points per game during the 0-2 start and have few offensive weapons outside of Kristaps Porzingis, Bledsoe could represent a significant improvement. Of course, there is no guarantee there will be more wins in New York than in Phoenix.

    Milwaukee, which could use someone to take the pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo, has a better chance of being in contention this season.

