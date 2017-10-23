Martavis Bryant Trade Rumors: WR 'Wants Out,' Deletes Post Ripping Teammate

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant deleted an Instagram comment and later clarified his stance on teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster following Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"JuJu is no where near better than me, fool," Bryant said in the deleted comment, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

In his clarification, Bryant expressed frustration about his own lack of targets while complimenting Smith-Schuster.

"JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game," Bryant commented. "I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show."

Bryant, 25, had one catch for three yards in Sunday's 29-14 win over Cincinnati. He was targeted a season-low two times. Smith-Schuster hauled in two passes for 39 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown. The former USC standout was the Steelers' second-round pick in part due to uncertainty over Bryant's future.

Bryant, who emerged as one of the NFL's most promising deep threats in his first two seasons, sat out all of 2016 due to repeated violations of the league's drug policy. He was reinstated in August but has not found similar success in 2017, recording 18 receptions for 234 yards and a score in seven games.

Disenchantment with his role has reportedly led to a trade request. Steelers president Art Rooney II said last week the franchise is not looking to move its disgruntled wideout.

"We're not looking to trade Martavis," Rooney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. "He was out of football for a year. Maybe some of us had higher expectations how quickly he could get back up to full speed, but he's making progress."

Bryant sits third on the team in targets behind Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.