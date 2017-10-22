WWE TLC 2017 Results: Kurt Angle Plays It Safe and Top Takeaways from PPV

WWE TLC 2017 Results: Kurt Angle Plays It Safe and Top Takeaways from PPVOctober 22, 2017
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs will not go down in history as a classic pay-per-view. But considering how many last minute changes they had to make, it was better than it had any right to be. The WWE, perhaps to ensure that their ticket-paying fans went home happy, gave the fans not only a dream match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor, but it also gave the fans Kurt Angle, who made his first competitive WWE appearance in 11 years. There was no build to this PPV, but a whole lot of marquee names.
How did it all shake out? Here are the major takeaways from TLC.
Asuka and Emma Make Things Competitive
Asuka debuted. And she won, of course. But what was interesting was how she won. She put on a longer-than-expected match with Emma, rather than just squashing her from the outstart. Emma looked more powerful, crafty and threatening than she has in years.
It made Asuka look less dominant in the short-term. But from a long-tern perspective, this is the right call. Squash matches are fun at first, but they get boring in a hurry. And so long as Asuka keeps her win streak, fans will love the competitive back-and-forth. It gets the opponent over. It keeps Asuka strong; a win is a win. And if Emma gave her this hard of a time? Imagine Sasha Banks. Or Nia Jax. It's going to be a fun couple of months in the Raw women's division as Asuka runs the gauntlet.
Mickie and Alexa Keep It Serious
Over the past week, WWE has done a slight pivot on the "Mickie is old" storyline, focusing less on Alexa Bliss' insults and more on empowering Mickie James. And tonight, the two women played it completely straight, with little to no theatrics. Their fight was simply a solid, fundamental pro wrestling match, and it ended with a heelish bait-and-switch to give Bliss the win.
The feud will probably end here, but it's done a great job of elevating James beyond the nostalgia factor. She's better now than she ever was in her "prime," and title run or not, she'll probably have a job with WWE for as long as she wants it.
Enzo Amore Is the Best and Worst Thing to Happen to the Cruiserweight Division
On one hand, Enzo Amore is a fundamentally poor worker, who is inexplicably holding the cruiserweight title for the second time. On the other hand, he's single-handedly gotten casual fans invested in the cruiserweight division. For all the bluster in his heel promos, he's right about one thing: The cruiserweights never closed Raw until he showed up.
Four cruiserweights put on a tag clinic earlier in the evening, and they got less of a pop than Jason Jordan throwing lettuce ay Elias. And as much as the division prides itself on its technical prowess and aerial expertise, its standard bearer represents none of that.
Amore is the most over cruiserweight. It follows that he should be the one to carry the title. But it also makes the argument that the division and its entire premise is broken--so broken beyond repair that it needs the likes of Amore to save it.
The Demon and the Phenomenal One Put on a Great , If Not Classic, Match
Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles was a dream match that, built to properly, could have main-evented WrestleMania. Instead, we got it at TLC with no build and no hype.
Given those limitations, the two men did the best they could to put on a classic match--the hot crowd helped move things along as well. At the end of the day however, the match lacked that intangible 'it' factor, the sort of intensity that results from weeks of build. It's not easy--Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn at NXT Takeover: Dallas were a notable exception that proves the rule.
In hindsight, this is a blessing in disguise for Bray Wyatt, who is allegedly out with the mumps. The original Sister Abigail storyline was a horribly conceived joke, and WWE Creative would do everyone a favor, most of all to Wyatt, to kill the angle and forget it ever happened.
Kurt Angle Plays It Safe
The final 5-on-3 match was often times confusing, and occasionally brilliant. It also created a lot of potential storylines--it appears that Kane and Braun Strowman will be feuding for the foreseeable future.
But the highlight, of course, was Kurt Angle. Just seeing him at the top of the stairs, with that big Boy Scout grin on his face, popped the crowd. And then the Angle slams, the ankle locks and the German suplexes were the icing on the cake.
Best of all, Angle showed restraint; he did he not throw himself off the top of a ladder. He has enough natural, technical ability that he never has to take a major bump for the rest of his career. He doesn't need it to look good. And given his history of injuries, that's the way it should be.