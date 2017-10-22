WWE TLC 2017 Results: Kurt Angle Plays It Safe and Top Takeaways from PPV

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs will not go down in history as a classic pay-per-view. But considering how many last minute changes they had to make, it was better than it had any right to be. The WWE, perhaps to ensure that their ticket-paying fans went home happy, gave the fans not only a dream match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor, but it also gave the fans Kurt Angle, who made his first competitive WWE appearance in 11 years. There was no build to this PPV, but a whole lot of marquee names.

How did it all shake out? Here are the major takeaways from TLC.