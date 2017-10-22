WWE TLC 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

A virus spreading through the locker room has transformed the WWE TLC 2017 card.

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will miss Sunday's pay-per-view, meaning that The Shield's return and Wyatt's Sister Abigail alter-ego's debut must wait. Instead, SmackDown's AJ Styles will step in to create a surprise dream match and Kurt Angle will wrestle his first WWE match in over a decade as he replaces The Big Dog.

Asuka's arrival, a Raw Women's Championship match and cruiserweight action highlight the rest of the PPV.

Will the altered lineup hinder TLC? Or will the infusion of the unexpected be a boost for the event?

Read on as we break down the night's matches, complete with highlights and letter grades. Updates will go live shortly after each bout.