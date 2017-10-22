WWE TLC 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE TLC 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 22, 2017
A virus spreading through the locker room has transformed the WWE TLC 2017 card.
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will miss Sunday's pay-per-view, meaning that The Shield's return and Wyatt's Sister Abigail alter-ego's debut must wait. Instead, SmackDown's AJ Styles will step in to create a surprise dream match and Kurt Angle will wrestle his first WWE match in over a decade as he replaces The Big Dog.
Asuka's arrival, a Raw Women's Championship match and cruiserweight action highlight the rest of the PPV.
Will the altered lineup hinder TLC? Or will the infusion of the unexpected be a boost for the event?
Read on as we break down the night's matches, complete with highlights and letter grades. Updates will go live shortly after each bout.
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Pre-Show)
- Fox pleads for mercy from her knees.
- Fox shoves Banks to the floor from the top rope.
- "Sasha Banks is finding out, you can't fight crazy."—Corey Graves.
- "Now, do your job!"—Fox to the rescue.
Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox talked trash before getting down to business. They traded hard shots before the heel took control.
Fox wore down The Boss, keeping her grounded.
She remained on top when the fight moved to the outside. Fox was able to rough up her foe, taunting her between attacks.
Banks held on and was eventually able to clamp on the Bank Statement to get the victory.
Result
Banks wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Fox and Banks put on some solid pre-show action. Their intensity shone through. And their chemistry with each other continues to be excellent.
Fox's antics were fun, too.
This looks to be a stepping-stone rivalry for The Boss, who is likely headed back into title contention before long. If that's the case, hopefully WWE finds something meaningful for Fox to do. She's been entertaining during this story.
Asuka vs. Emma
- "Enough about you!"—Emma.
- Emma kicks Asuka into the security barricade.
- Asuka traps Emma's leg while hitting her with a German suplex.
- Emma flips Asuka off the ring apron by her hair.
Asuka pounced on Emma moments after the bell rang. She outwrestled the Aussie early on, but Emma managed to leave her reeling as she yanked on her hair and slapped the former NXT champ around.
After taking a good amount of punishment, Asuka charged back.
The Empress of Tomorrow overwhelmed Asuka with strikes and suplexes. Asuka brought her foe to the mat with an Asuka Lock and Emma couldn't escape.
Result
Asuka wins by submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
The atmosphere and the announcing served this debut extremely well. The commentary team excelled at making her feel special and dangerous.
In the ring, this wasn't the steamrolling many expected. Emma was in control quite a bit. In the end, it was a solid showcase for Asuka but nearly as good as we've seen from her in the past.
She needs to start mowing over people a la Goldberg soon.
Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick
- Swann flips onto Gallagher from the ring apron.
- Kendrick hits Swann with a Northern Lights Suplex out on the floor.
- Swann breaks up the Captain's Hook with a Phoenix Splash.
Before the bout, Jason Jordan interrupted an Elias musical performance by throwing vegetables at him.
In the ring, Rich Swann escaped Jack Gallagher's early onslaught as he and Rich Swann knocked around the heel team with high-flying offense. Gallagher, though, was able to ground Swann. He and Kendrick kept the former cruiserweight champ in their corner.
Cedric Alexander changed the dynamic of the bout once he entered, kicking Gallagher into a stupor. He was able to soon get the win courtesy of a Lumbar Check.
Result
Alexaner and Swann win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
The cruiserweights brought some high-energy offense in the opening and closing chapters of this clash. Swann and Alexander were fun to watch.
But this story never had any teeth and the stakes felt minimal here. Swann's quest for revenge didn't come through.
This was a solid outing, but it will be overshadowed by the night's bigger bouts.
Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James (Raw Women's Championship)
- James slaps Bliss on the butt.
- "Nice try, Mickie!"—Bliss.
- Both women kick each other
- Bliss fakes an injury to set up an attack
An angry Alexa Bliss aggressively went after the challenger. Mickie James shot back and went toe to toe with LIttle Miss Bliss.
The champ zeroed in on James' arm, wrenching it and leaving James writhing.
The two rivals slugged it out until they were both flat on the backs on the mat. James issued a flurry, dodged Twisted Bliss and seemed to close in on victory.
Bliss, though, distracted James long enough to hit her with a snap DDT.
Result
Bliss wins via pinfall to retain the Raw women's title.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
An intense encounter between Bliss and James featured quality strikes and ring psychology. Bliss nailed it as the nasty heel, picking apart her foe's weak point. James did well to generate pathos as she proved she belonged in the title hunt.
Both women emerged with more momentum. That's always a sign of a successful match.
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore (Cruiserweight Championship)
- "My voice is the only thing I'm losing."—Amore.
- Kalisto bowls over Amore with a suicide dive to the outside.
- Amore yanks Kalisto out of the corner and catches him in midair for a sidewalk slam.
- Amore mocks Kalisto's "lucha" gesture.
A hoarse Enzo Amore mocked the fans before the bout began.
Amore managed to avoid Kalisto's speedy offense at first, but soon felt the sting of the champ's boots several times over. The King of Flight dominated.
The trash-talking challenger slowed the action down and taunted Kalisto as he battered his foe.
Amore poked Kalisto in the eye. He quickly rolled up the titleholder to put him away.
Result
Amore wins via pinfall to claim the Cruiserweight Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
The cruiserweights couldn't keep up the PPV's momentum.
This clash featured sluggish action, something you just don't see in a Kalisto showdown. It had sloppy moments and a lack of electricity.
WWE is clearly still all in on with Amore. That's going to keep the cruiserweight title picture delivering strong promos and poor matches.