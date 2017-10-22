Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Suso and Josh Onomah

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a "concrete" interest in AC Milan winger Suso, while Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has said he will "try and break the bank" to sign Josh Onomah permanently.

Spurs had a €23 million bid for Suso turned down last summer, but the club have continued to scout the 23-year-old, according to Calciomercato.com.

Per the site, Suso has a release clause in the region of €40–50 million, but Milan may have to sell if they don't secure Champions League football for next season.

The Rossoneri are currently 11th in Serie A with just 13 points from their opening nine games, 12 points behind leaders Napoli.

Suso, meanwhile, has three goals and two assists for Milan in Serie A this season, per WhoScored.com.

Squawka Football note how he has been one of AC Milan's most important players over the last 12 months:

The club confirmed in September that the winger had extended his deal, keeping him at the club until 2022.

Suso's future may depend on how Milan fare this season. The club spent heavily to bring in a host of players in the summer, including such stars as Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie.

Although the Rossoneri have endured an underwhelming start, there is no doubt they possess a quality squad and will be expected to climb the table as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Onomah has enjoyed an impressive start to the season at Villa after moving to the club on loan in the summer.

Bruce has said that he wants to try to sign Onomah permanently but is aware it might be difficult to prise him away from Spurs, per Geoff Sweet at The Sun.

The Villa boss was speaking after his side's 2-1 win over Fulham where Onomah put in a superb display, according to Matt Maher at the Express & Star:

Onomah has featured in 12 of Villa's 13 Championship games this season, helping the club into fifth place in the table.

Tom McGowan at CNN Sport has been impressed with Onomah has said he has huge potential:

Aston Villa writer Dan Bardell has explained exactly what he brings to the Villa team:

There is no doubt that Onomah has made an impact at Villa since his arrival, but the club may struggle to keep hold of him when his loan spell ends.

Mauricio Pochettino has shown he is not afraid to select youngsters for his first team, shown again on Wednesday when he handed 21-year-old Harry Winks a start at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

If Onomah can maintain his form and fitness, and gain valuable experience in the Championship this season, he will surely feel confident he can force his way into Pochettino's thinking on his return to Spurs.