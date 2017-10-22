World Series 2017: Known Schedule Info, TV Guide and Predictions

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros haven't won a World Series in their franchise history, which dates back to 1962, when they were known as the Colt .45s.

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't made the Fall Classic since 1988, when they beat the Oakland Athletics in five games.

One drought is going to end soon as the two teams do battle in the 2017 World Series.

Here's a look at the schedule and television guide for each game, in addition to a prediction below.

Schedule (via MLB.com)

Tuesday, October 24 (Game 1): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, October 25 (Game 2): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, October 27 (Game 3): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Saturday, October 28 (Game 4): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

*Sunday, October 29 (Game 5): Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros



*Tuesday, October 31 (Game 6): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

*Wednesday, November 1 (Game 7): Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Fox will televise each game, all of which will begin at 8 p.m. ET. MLB.TV subscribers can also live-stream the World Series. An asterisk indicates that the game will be played if necessary.

The Houston Astros Will Win If...

The Astros bullpen has not fared well in the postseason, pitching to a 5.03 ERA. It was 5.70 before Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, but starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. threw four shutout innings in relief of Charlie Morton to shut the door.



The regular season wasn't much better, as the team finished 17th out of 30 MLB clubs in bullpen ERA (4.27).

That being said, it's not like the Houston bullpen is bereft of talented arms. Closer Ken Giles saved 34 games and managed a 2.30 ERA. Chris Devenski (2.68) and Will Harris (2.98) also fared well.

At this point, however, they are probably the only three relievers that would be used in a close game. Manager A.J. Hinch will likely turn to a few pitchers who started earlier this season (Brad Peacock, Joe Musgrove, Collin McHugh) before turning to the rest of the team's traditional relievers.

The starting pitching has been phenomenal in the postseason for the most part, and if that trend continues, it shortens the game, leaving less work for the bullpen.

In turn, if the Astros' top three relievers return to their regular-season forms, then that will be a huge boost to the team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Will Win If...

No pitcher in Major League Baseball is better than ace Clayton Kershaw when he is at his apex. The 29-year-old has a lifetime ERA of 2.36, and that mark has sunk under 2.00 in three seasons. He's won the National League Cy Young Award three times and the NL MVP once. He's made the NL All-Star team for seven straight years as well.

It's been a remarkable run for the southpaw, who has earned a 144-64 record during that span. However, he hasn't fared as well in the playoffs, going 6-7 with a 4.40 ERA. Kershaw has also given up six homers in this year's postseason.

That being said, four of those dingers were in one game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the two games against the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series since, Kershaw fared better, allowing just three earned runs over 11 innings while striking out 16.

Given the Dodgers' deep bullpen, L.A. doesn't even need Kershaw to be his usual ace self, as the 'pen can shorten the game significantly. That being said, the guess here is that Kershaw silences his postseason critics and tosses two gems in the playoffs, winning Games 1 and 5 thanks to his curveball.

The World Series Pick

Although the Houston Astros have the deeper bench and better hitting lineup, the Los Angeles Dodgers have three edges: They have home-field advantage, they have the much better bullpen and their starting rotation is arguably the best and deepest in baseball.

That should be enough to beat the Houston Astros, but it won't be easy. Look for the Dodgers to take the Fall Classic in six games.