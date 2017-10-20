    Julius Randle 'Frustrated' About Not Starting for Lakers, Says Luke Walton

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Julius Randle #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the LA Clippers during the game on October 19, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton told reporters forward Julius Randle has been "frustrated" by his move to the second unit.

    "Obviously, he's a little frustrated about the starting thing," Walton said after Thursday's 108-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center, according to Southern California News Group's Bill Oram. 

    "I've explained it's not about whoever being better or playing better, it's about what units play well," Walton added. "And Julius was playing really with that second unit. Larry [Nance Jr.] was playing well with the first unit."

    Nance, who only made seven starts last season, saw considerably more playing time than Randle on Thursday night. In 30 minutes, the 2015 first-round pick tallied 14 points (7-of-11 shooting), 12 rebounds and a block. 

    Randle, on the other hand, mustered nine points (4-of-8 shooting) and six rebounds in a truncated 18-minute stretch off the pine. 

    "When he stepped on the court for whatever that he wasn't ready to go like he has been for the past week [of practices]," Walton said of Randle. "So I pulled him out to tell him about it. I know he wasn’t happy with me, but that’s my job."

    Randle started 133 of his 155 games during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, so it's easy to see why a player long billed as a franchise cornerstone would be frustrated by Walton's decision. 

    But in order to validate his status as a blue-chipper who can grow alongside Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and the rest of the Lakers' young core, Randle will have to embrace the opportunity in front of him and prove he can be a spark on both ends of the floor as the Purple and Gold attempt to discover their tactical identity in the months ahead. 

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid

    2. Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star

    3. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    4. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    5. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    6. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    7. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    8. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    9. Josh Hart NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    10. Kyle Kuzma NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    11. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    12. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    13. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    14. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    15. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    16. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    17. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      The Resentment Will Follow Lonzo All Year

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Kenny Smith to Lonzo: Your Dad Put a Bullseye on Your Back

      TMZ
      via TMZ
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Rockets Fear CP3 (Knee) Could Miss a Month

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Real Talk with Fake Klay

      Aliko Carter
      via Bleacher Report