    Chris Paul Reportedly Could Miss Up to a Month with Knee Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 17: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on October 17, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul could reportedly miss up to a month as he continues to battle a bruised left knee, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein

    Paul, who did not play down the stretch of Tuesday night's season opener against the Golden State Warriors, missed Wednesday's clash with the Sacramento Kings and has already been ruled out for Saturday's home opener against the Dallas Mavericks

    According to Stein, the Rockets will continue to list him as "day-to-day." 

    Following Tuesday's 122-121 win over the Warriors at Oracle Arena, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters the point guard was "dragging his leg a little bit" and that he felt it was necessary to remove him from the game. 

    D'Antoni added Paul "is playing on one leg right now," per the Associated Press (via USA Today)

    With Paul absent, the Rockets started reigning Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon in his place Wednesday evening. Gordon finished the 105-100 win with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. 

    The timing of Paul's injury is hardly ideal considering the Rockets were looking forward to building chemistry between him and new running mate James Harden, but Houston can take solace in the fact that Harden is more than capable of taking the reins. 

    Through two games, the 2016-17 MVP runner-up is averaging 27.0 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game on 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 34.8 percent shooting from three. 

