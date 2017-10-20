Todd Gurley Says NFL 'Needs to Stop' Playing Games in London

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley criticized the NFL's annual initiative to play games in London when asked about the series Friday.

Prior to L.A.'s Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals in London, Gurley blasted the idea of playing games overseas, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez: "Terrible. They need to stop this, all this stuff. This London, this Mexico City stuff, it needs to stop."

Gurley did praise the experience of playing in London, but he said he feels as though it can be an inconvenience for those involved: "It's cool playing over there, don't get me wrong. Just more of the long week, messes up a bunch of people's schedules. I'm pretty sure y'all [the media] wanna be in y'all bed right now, too. But naw, it's all good. It'll be love. The fans over there are great."

The Rams have become regulars in London, as they played there last year and will do so again Sunday.

Also, Los Angeles is expected to play games in London in both 2018 and 2019 prior to the opening of its permanent stadium in 2020, per Gonzalez.

The NFL has played a regular-season game in London every year since 2007, and this year it will play four, which is the most in a single season.

Also, the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders will play a game in Mexico City after the Raiders and Houston Texans clashed there last season.

The Rams will have a chance to recuperate after the London trip with their bye in Week 8 before returning to action against the New York Giants in Week 9.

