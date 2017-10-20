Lakers News: LaVar Ball Defends Lonzo, 'Who Is Patrick Beverley?'

Harry How/Getty Images

After Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley seemingly slighted Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball on Thursday night, LaVar Ball stood up for his son.

According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk and Marc J. Spears, Beverley yelled after the game, "Weak ass m-----f-----. Bring him out on the court with me and I will tear his ass up," apparently in reference to Ball.

That prompted the elder Ball to take some shots at Beverley: "Yeah, you shut the m-----f----- down. And your check still ain't going to go no higher than what it is. Yeah, you shut him down. OK ... Who is Patrick Beverley? He played all last year and nobody said nothing about him. Now we are looking at your first game. Why? Because Lonzo's name is attached to it."

Ball struggled in his first NBA regular-season game, as the 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick finished with three points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 108-92 loss.

LaVar Ball suggested later that Beverley was so intense during and after Thursday's game only because of the importance of it being Lonzo's first NBA contest:

"So you got to be [all hard]. Let's see what you do the next five games, if you are going to be pumped up towards everybody like that and go back to your 0-for-5 shooting and your two or three rebounds. Nobody is going to care about you. But you put my son's name in it and you put my name in it, now you got some action and you got some people talking."

Beverley finished the game with a modest 10 points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block, but he tied for the team high with a plus-20 rating when he was on the floor.

Despite Beverley not mentioning Ball by name during his rant, LaVar was sure who he was referencing, and continued to downplay the Clippers guard:

"You ain't got to say it by name because I saw the way he looked at me when he was on the side of the bench. He was going to see if I can get eye contact. I just looked at him like I looked right past him because he's nobody. You talking to Big Baller.

"One game. OK, you still don't have your own shoe, you are still not your own boss. I know why you are looking at me. And you want to tell me that I got your son! Well I got two more you can try to get some of, too. They will be here, don't worry about it. I don't worry about one game."

While Ball contributed on the defensive end with his rebounding and made some solid passes, he was unable to get his shot going.

Beverley covered him for much of the game, and Ball finished just 1-of-6 from the field, in addition to 0-of-2 from the free-throw line.

While Beverley doesn't come with as much hype as Ball, he has enjoyed a successful NBA career thus far with two All-Defensive Team selections to his credit.

