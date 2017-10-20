Neymar Announced Paris Saint-Germain Move at Lionel Messi's Wedding, Says Xavi

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Neymar broke the news that he wanted to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain at Lionel Messi's wedding, according to former team-mate Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi told the World Football show (h/t BBC Sport): "He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club. I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG' and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it."

Messi married childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo on June 30 in a wedding attended by Neymar, Xavi and a number of other Barcelona team-mates past and present, little more than a month before the Brazilian completed his world-record €222 million move to Paris on August 3.

Per ESPN.co.uk, Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives said on July 18: "He is happy in the club, and the club is happy with him. He verbalises it, and he shows it with his attitude."

The forward made no such statement of his own, however, per Sky Sports' Guillem Balague:

Indeed, following his move, Neymar said he had not yet made a decision on his future at that point. He told ESPN.co.uk: "It wasn't something that was 100 per cent decided. From the moment everybody started talking about it, all the transactions, conversations, I had nothing decided yet."

However, the 25-year-old may have been unable to publicly admit he had made up his mind—even if he had done so privately at the wedding—before July 31, as one of the conditions in his Barcelona contract stated he would not receive a loyalty payment if he negotiated with other clubs prior to that date.

Barcelona have nevertheless refused to pay out that bonus, for which they are now being sued by Neymar as their bitter separation continues, and the Brazil international may not thank Xavi for his admission.

While the player's acrimonious departure has led to a breakdown in his relations with the club, he left behind a phenomenal record, per Squawka Football:

Neymar has thrived thus far with PSG, plundering nine goals and eight assists in just 10 matches in all competitions.