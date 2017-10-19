Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Tells Team-Mates He'll Join Manchester United

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil has reportedly told his Arsenal team-mates he is going to leave the club and sign for Manchester United.

The World Cup winner is said to be confident he can secure a move to Old Trafford, but it is unclear if United are "willing to push through on a deal for Ozil," per John Cross at the Mirror.

The German is out of contract next summer, and therefore able to leave for free, and is "ready to make the bombshell move."

A switch to Old Trafford would see Ozil reunited with Jose Mourinho, who he knows well from their time together at Real Madrid.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said recently that the club could sell Ozil in January, if he fails to extend his current deal with the club, per Jeremy Wilson at The Telegraph.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has said that Ozil has already "psychologically" left and should be sold, per BBC 5 Live Sport:

According to WhoScored.com, Ozil has started just four Premier League games for Arsenal this season and he was only a substitute for Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Despite a reduced role Ozil still came in for criticism, after missing a good chance to put the Gunners 2-0 up.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen said Ozil could have handed Arsenal the win, in a game they subsequently went on to lose:

Keown also continued his criticism of Ozil and said that the 29-year-old was also at fault for Watford's late goal, per BT Sport (h/t Dan Ripley at Mail Online).

Ozil's place in the team also appears to finally be under threat and, coupled with his refusal to extend his contract, there is a sense that his time at the club may be coming to an end if the club can find a buyer.

While the German has played under Mourinho previously, he has said that the two clashed in Madrid, in his autobiography which was serialised in German newspaper Bild (h/t Sky Sports).

The Red Devils are also not short of attacking options with Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba part of a star-studded squad at Old Trafford.

Ozil has done little to impress this season, although Opta highlighted what he is able to offer:

Arsenal may be willing to sell Ozil in January, but unless they are willing to sanction a cut-price deal they may find buyers reluctant, particularly as he will be a free agent come the summer.