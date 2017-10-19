Jeff Carter out Indefinitely with Leg Injury Suffered vs. Canadiens

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair an injury in his leg suffered Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Jeff Rosen of Fox Sports West shared a statement from Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake confirming the news.

The Kings got off to a 5-0-1 start to the 2017-18 season with Carter continuing to be their leader and one of their best players. The veteran center had three assists through L.A.'s first six contests. He led the club with 66 points last season, including 32 goals.

Jeff Petry's skate caught on Carter's leg in the first period of Wednesday night's game. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported it could be "multiple weeks" before he recovers.

Brooks Laich will sign with the Kings as they look for a temporary replacement, per Rosen. Los Angeles does not have much strength at its center position behind Carter and Anze Kopitar, so it may have a bit of trouble creating offense during Carter's recovery.

