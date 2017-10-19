All Eyes on Lonzo, but Lakers Future Really Revolves Around Julius Randle

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — It has to be a thrill to hear your name called as one of the starters at Staples Center with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Julius Randle has long been heralded for his star potential, but on Thursday, when his team opens the season against the Los Angeles Clippers, he may be sitting on the bench watching Larry Nance Jr. take his place as the team's starting power forward.

While the excitement surrounding draft picks Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma is palpable, expectations for the team as a whole are moderate.

Once again, it's a developmental year. And executives Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Rob Pelinka regularly point to the team's ability to add two maximum-salaried stars next July.

That goal doesn't exactly benefit the Lakers on the roster today, especially Randle. He and the organization were unable to reach a contract extension before the Oct. 16 deadline.

Instead, Randle will be a restricted free agents next summer, provided the Lakers issue him a qualifying offer of $5.6 million. If they do, he will take up $12.4 million of the team's precious cap space, potentially limiting their ability to chase free agents.

If the Lakers hit the grand slam that almost seems promised by Johnson and Pelinka, they may not even issue an offer to Randle. In that case, he'll become an unrestricted free agent and likely an ex-Laker.

That's why the season ahead if a vital one for the Kentucky product.

Randle spent most of the summer reworking his body and is in the best shape of his life.

While he won't say it outright, Randle appeared visibly frustrated recently when asked about his new role on the team after coming off the bench through much of the preseason.

Exactly which players will represent the team in the starting lineup remains one of coach Walton's guarded secrets.

Well, at least 40 percent is a mystery, with rookie Lonzo Ball, sophomore Brandon Ingram and veteran Brook Lopez penciled in already.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will typically represent the organization at shooting guard, but the Lakers' summer acquisition is suspended for the first two games of the season after a March arrest on suspicion for driving under the influence.

Earlier in the week, Walton acknowledged five possibilities as temporary replacements for Caldwell Pope: Luol Deng, Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Cory Brewer. Hart has since been sidelined with Achilles bursitis.

Then there's the battle at power forward. Walton appears to be leaning towards Nance, who started in the preseason alongside Lopez.

Walton's preference is to maintain a rotation that gives the Lakers the best team for 48 minutes. Starters are based on collective fit.

"We're playing to win games. As far as who gives us the matchups and who is playing well, who has it going that night, [those guys] are going to play bigger minutes," Walton said. "It shouldn't matter to us as a team, because as long as our team is playing well, ... we should all be there supporting each other."

For years, the Lakers have been a poor defensive team, and Walton's hope appears to be that Nance will complement Lopez on that end, while Randle's offensive ability will help power the team's second unit.

"This is a team, we're all expected to check our egos as soon as we get in the door," Nance said. "If I score zero points, grab zero rebounds and have zero assists and we win, then guess what, I've done my job."

Naturally, Randle would like a chance to prove he can be a two-way force alongside Lopez. His improved conditioning should enable him to play the best defense of his career.

"With me and my driving ability and me being able to get downhill, it would be great [to start with Lopez] because he really spaces the floor. I can pass as well and he's unselfish," Randle said.

Walton may go with Nance for defense, but he should also consider Kuzma as a starting possibility. He was the Lakers' best overall player in the preseason.

Whatever his initial decision, the Lakers coach has the freedom to evolve his rotations throughout the year.

If Randle can prove he deserves to start, but more importantly, that he's worthy of an investment beyond this season, the Lakers are going to be faced with several tough decisions.

Based on the NBA's current 2018 salary cap projection, the Lakers will only have about $47 million to spend. That's not quite the spending power boasted by the team's front office, at least not enough to land a pair of All-Stars like LeBron James and Paul George, who carry a $65 million price tag if they both expect max deals.

Without Randle, the Lakers need to clear about $18 million, which may start with Jordan Clarkson's $12.5 million salary. Ideally, the team finds a home for Luol Deng, who has $36.8 million remaining over two additional years, but he doesn't have a lot left to offer on the court.

Should the Lakers dump both salaries, they would also be able to afford to keep Randle, who they can pay up to $25 million after using their cap room (again, he'll take up just the $12.4 million unsigned).

If not, the Lakers still have Nance for another year at $2.3 million before he hits restricted free agency and Kuzma on his rookie deal through the 2020-21 season.

Ultimately, it doesn't matter if Randle starts or comes off the bench (well it may to him), but rather what he contributes on the floor. Does he finish games? Does he help the Lakers win?

If the Lakers are fully committed to their free-agent plan next season, Randle may prove to be the bait that helps the franchise get out of Deng's contract—but Randle would need to build up significant value to do so.

And if he does prove to be such an impactful force, wouldn't the Lakers want to make room to keep him around on a new contract?

It's somewhat of a Catch-22, especially when there are no guarantees players like James and George defect to the Lakers next July.

Like Walton's rotation, it's a mystery. The latter will be revealed in a matter of hours, as opposed to months, but Johnson and Pelinka have put such a strong emphasis on next year, anything less than a franchise-shifting haul will be considered a letdown.

All quotes were obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.