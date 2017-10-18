Andrew Luck Has Soreness from Shoulder Injury; Not Guaranteed to Play in 2017

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Andrew Luck has made a slow recovery from his shoulder injury and it appears he is still not close to returning to the field.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard noted the quarterback would not practice this week due to soreness in his shoulder, per Mike Chappell of Fox59. The GM wouldn't even confirm that Luck would play at all in 2017, according to Zak Keefer of the Indy Star.

On the other hand, Ballard also said that the quarterback would not be placed on injured reserve, per George Bremmer of CNHI Sports.

