Andrew Luck Has Soreness from Shoulder Injury; Not Guaranteed to Play in 2017

Andrew Luck Has Soreness from Shoulder Injury; Not Guaranteed to Play in 2017October 18, 2017
Andrew Luck has made a slow recovery from his shoulder injury and it appears he is still not close to returning to the field.
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard noted the quarterback would not practice this week due to soreness in his shoulder, per Mike Chappell of Fox59. The GM wouldn't even confirm that Luck would play at all in 2017, according to Zak Keefer of the Indy Star.
On the other hand, Ballard also said that the quarterback would not be placed on injured reserve, per George Bremmer of CNHI Sports.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Lefkoe's Locks Week 6
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already
Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions
Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"
Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2
Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life
Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick
Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season
Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?
Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?
Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?
Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper
Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?
Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?
Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady
From Tries to Touchdowns: Former English Rugby Star Is Set to Take on NFL
Top Storylines to Watch for in NFL Training Camp 2017
Eagles Players Beau Allen and Jason Kelce Surprise Local HS with BBQ