    Andrew Luck Has Soreness from Shoulder Injury; Not Guaranteed to Play in 2017

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2017

    FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck throws during NFL football practice in Indianapolis. Luck’s workload is picking up at practice this week. That’s the good news for the Colts. Though Luck will miss his sixth straight game Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, the Colts still find themselves in the AFC South title mix. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Andrew Luck has made a slow recovery from his shoulder injury and it appears he is still not close to returning to the field. 

    Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard noted the quarterback would not practice this week due to soreness in his shoulder, per Mike Chappell of Fox59. The GM wouldn't even confirm that Luck would play at all in 2017, according to Zak Keefer of the Indy Star.

    On the other hand, Ballard also said that the quarterback would not be placed on injured reserve, per George Bremmer of CNHI Sports.

