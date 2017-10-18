Landon Donovan Reportedly Considering Running for U.S. Soccer President

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

American men's soccer legend Landon Donovan is reportedly "seriously considering" entering the race to be U.S. Soccer president, with nominations due Dec. 10.

According to Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated, Donovan, 35, has been encouraged to run by "a number of respected figures in American soccer" as they have concerns over incumbent Sunil Gulati.

Wahl added the concerns around Gulati include his hiring of head coaches.

Bruce Arena recently vacated the U.S. manager's role after failing to secure the national side a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He succeeded Jurgen Klinsmann in November 2016 after the German was sacked with the U.S. bottom of the Hexagonal.

The United States men's national team are now looking for their third head coach in less than a year, and Donovan is considered "better qualified [than Gulati] to handle the soccer aspects of the job," per Wahl

The former LA Galaxy star would likely be a hugely popular candidate given his previous heroics with the U.S. national side.

He netted 57 goals in more than 150 career appearances between 2000 and 2014 and played in three World Cups.