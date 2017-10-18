McKayla Maroney Says She Was Sexually Abused by Former USA Gymnastics Doctor

Amy Sussman/Associated Press

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney tweeted Wednesday that former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her for years.

Maroney went public with the allegations in the following tweet:

Nassar is facing 15 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, and his trial is set to begin in December.

In July, Nassar pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and could face 22-to-27 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

The 21-year-old Maroney said that the assaults began when she attended a USA Gymnastics training camp at the age of 13 and continued until she retired from gymnastics last year.

Per Maroney, Nassar masked the abuse by calling it "treatment," and said she was sexually assaulted by him prior to her standout performance at the 2012 Olympics.

The Long Beach, California, native was part of the Fierce Five U.S. women's gymnastics team that won team gold at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

She also took individual silver in the vault.

Injuries took a toll on Maroney following the 2012 Olympics, and after missing action in 2014 and 2015 due to a knee injury and other ailments, she stepped away from the sport.