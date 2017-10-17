WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Dean Ambrose, Charlotte and More

Credit: WWE.com

Enjoy The Shield while you can, fans.

The Hounds of Justice may be back and ready to kick ass at Sunday's TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view event, but if the WWE rumor mill is accurate, the much-anticipated reunion will be short-lived and end in heartbreaking fashion.

Not so heartbreaking will be Charlotte's most recent run to the SmackDown Women's Championship, though, which may prove somewhat lengthy.

Those two bits of rumor, as well as information regarding the debut of Asuka at the upcoming extravaganza, make for an interesting week in WWE.

The Shield's Breakup Already Planned?

WrestleMania season will be dominated by a feud between two Shield mates, suggesting the trio's reunion will be a brief one, as PWMania.com reports (h/t Cageside Seats).

"A Dean Ambrose heel turn is being considered, per PWMania, to provide the reason for The Shield’s second break-up and a WrestleMania feud between Ambrose and Seth Rollins."

Ambrose is the one member of The Shield who has felt stale for the better part of a year now. The lack of character development and evolution have been apparent for that time. A heel turn that sees him take out any frustrations he has toward Rollins or Roman Reigns would provide him the spark his character needs.

It would also disappoint fans who are excited about The Shield's return, but one of the rules of the entertainment business is leaving the audience wanting more. Rather than allowing the group to overstay its welcome, break it up and leave fans waiting for the moment it reassembles to take down the top baddies in WWE.

That is smart business and a lesson other groups like D-Generation X and the New World Order never learned.

Charlotte's Championship Journey

According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, Charlotte figures to play a key role in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture for quite some time.

"Charlotte is expected to be in the SmackDown women's title picture through next year."

The second-generation competitor brings a level of star power to the women's division the others simply do not. She has the legacy, the in-ring ability and the credibility to carry the division on her back. It makes total sense for WWE to want to build that division around her, using the talented female stars that surround her to create strong matches and stories.

WWE did the same thing with main event stars like Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart throughout the history of WWE: take a star, build stories around him and watch the division grow.

Expect the same out of SmackDown's women's division.

News on Asuka vs. Emma

Ortman rounds out this week's rundown of WWE rumors, reporting on the origins of Asuka vs. Emma at this Sunday's TLC pay-per-view.

"It was planned all along that Asuka would debut against Emma, with the idea they can have a great match together on PPV and it will put Asuka over strong as her first main roster match."

In December 2015, as part of NXT TakeOver: London, Asuka and Emma wrestled one of the best matches on the entire card. The Empress of Tomorrow won that match, as she likely will Sunday night, but the chemistry between the two allowed for a better impression to be left on the WWE Universe.

Asuka is a frenetic wrestler whose fierce strikes complement her ability to work the mat and ground her opponents. Emma is one of the few performers who can work with Asuka to showcase those abilities to their fullest. Leaning on her to help put Asuka over is a move by WWE that is as strong a booking choice as it has made in regards to the women's division in recent months.