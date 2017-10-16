Lakers Rumors: Julius Randle, LA Not Expected to Agree on Contract Extension

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Julius Randle will not likely sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers before Monday's deadline.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, the two sides had "cordial conversations" but weren't able to come to an agreement due to cap issues.

Randle, who is set for his fourth season in the NBA, will become a restricted free agent next summer.

