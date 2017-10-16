    Lakers Rumors: Julius Randle, LA Not Expected to Agree on Contract Extension

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Julius Randle #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the preseason game against the Utah Jazz on October 10, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

    Julius Randle will not likely sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers before Monday's deadline.

    According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, the two sides had "cordial conversations" but weren't able to come to an agreement due to cap issues. 

    Randle, who is set for his fourth season in the NBA, will become a restricted free agent next summer.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside the New Superstar Reality of the NBA

      Howard Beck
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Predictions for the NBA Season

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Rockets Won't Extend Capela

      Houston Chronicle
      via Houston Chronicle
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lue 'Doesn't Know' If LeBron Will Play in Opener

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report