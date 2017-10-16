Ex-BC RB Jamall Anderson Has Video of Strippers, Alcohol at Recruiting Parties

Getty Images/Getty Images

Former Boston College running back Jamall Anderson released a two-minute video showing alcohol being served and strippers present at a recruiting party at the university in 1995.

The video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows then-underaged recruits taking shots and getting lap dances from strippers, presumably in hopes of landing the players' commitments to the program.

"This 22-year-old video, which is alleged to have taken place at Boston College, depicts unauthorized and unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the culture of BC or the standards to which our student-athletes are held," Boston College said in a statement.