Picking the All-Time Postseason Hero for Every MLB Team

Uncredited/Associated Press

Bob Gibson vs. David Freese was without a doubt the toughest decision.

Freese delivered a two-run, game-tying triple with the Cardinals down to their final strike in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, then turned around and hit the game-winning home run in the 11th inning.

That's some high-level hero-ing and it earned him World Series MVP honors after he also took home NLCS MVP that same season.

However, Bob Gibson is one of the greatest postseason pitchers the game has ever seen.

He appeared in three World Series, made three starts in each series and pitched nine innings in each start.

All told, he went 7-2 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 81 innings, winning MVP in the 1965 and 1967 along the way.

He also turned in the most dominant start in World Series history in Game 1 of the 1968 Series, striking out 17 hitters in a five-hit shutout.

The fact that we've made it this far without mentioning Enos Slaughter and his "Mad Dash" to score the winning run in Game 7 of the 1946 Series should tell you how good of a case those other two guys have.