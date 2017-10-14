Richard Jefferson, Bucks Reportedly Have Mutual Interest Once SF Clears Waivers

Scott Galvin/Associated Press

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that veteran forward Richard Jefferson and the Milwaukee Bucks have mutual interest in a contract once he clears waivers.

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Jefferson and guard Kay Felder in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and immediately waived Jefferson.

Wojnarowski and McMenamin added that there are other teams interested in potentially signing Jefferson as well, although Milwaukee already has room on its roster after releasing guard Gerald Green.

The 37-year-old Jefferson would be a logical fit in Milwaukee for several reasons at this stage in his long and successful career.

Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers Right Arrow Icon

Jefferson's last hugely productive campaign came in 2008-09, which was his only season with the Bucks during a previous stint in the organization.

He averaged 19.6 points per game that season and hasn't put up more than 12.3 in a single year since then.

Jefferson is also a former teammate of Bucks head coach Jason Kidd, as they played together for seven seasons with the New Jersey Nets and were key parts of two trips to the NBA Finals.

Perhaps most importantly, R.J. could be a mentor on a young and talented Bucks team that includes rising stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

Jefferson is coming off consecutive trips to the NBA Finals with the Cavs, including a championship in 2015-16.

Last season, Jefferson appeared in 79 games and averaged 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest, which suggests he could be a solid bench contributor for an up-and-coming Bucks team.