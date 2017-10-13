Jusuf Nurkic Reportedly Plans for Free Agency; No Blazers Contract Offered

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is reportedly planning to test the market as a restricted free agent following the 2017-18 NBA season after not receiving a contract extension offer from the team.

Shams Charania of The Vertical provided the update on Nurkic's plans Friday.

The 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina native enjoyed a strong finish to last season after the Blazers acquired him in a February trade with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals across 20 games with Portland.

Those numbers represented a sharp increase in production after he put up 7.5 points and 5.9 boards per game across two-plus seasons with the Nuggets.

Nurkic is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which carries a $2.9 million cap hit. The Blazers can make him a qualifying offer for the 2018-19 campaign with a $4.1 million base salary and $8.8 million cap hit, according to Spotrac.

The 2014 first-round pick said during the Blazers' media day last month he's in the best shape of his life after losing 34 pounds over the summer. He's expecting the lighter frame to lead to further improvement this year, but his future outlook remains the same.

"Everybody knows I want to be here," Nurkic told reporters. "It's not secret."

Portland president of basketball operations Neil Olshey added, "He's a key piece to the future of this team, but we don't discuss contract negotiations."

Nurkic and the Blazers have until Oct. 16 to reach an agreement on a new contract or the sides will have to wait until next summer to discuss a long-term deal. With Charania's report that no offer has been made, it's unlikely the sides will beat the deadline.

Nurkic is expected to play a key role on the interior for a Portland squad led by the guard tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as the team attempts to secure a playoff berth in the loaded Western Conference.