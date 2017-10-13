Report: Neville Wasn't at Raw, Is Unhappy Being Left off WrestleMania 33 DVD

Photo credit: WWE.com.

New rumors emerged Friday regarding former WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville and his absence from Monday's episode of Raw.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Neville was never backstage at Raw despite earlier reports that he attended before leaving.

PWInsider added that one potential contributing factor to Neville's frustrations is the fact that his Kickoff Show Cruiserweight Championship match against Austin Aries was left off the WrestleMania 33 DVD, which prevented him from receiving royalties.

Another portion of the report notes that Neville wants his WWE release so he can make a bigger name for himself on the independent scene similar to Drew McIntyre, who was released before returning and winning the NXT Championship.

Neville is still under contract with WWE and hasn't been released. Although Neville isn't currently being figured into creative plans, a return is possible if he and WWE can come to an agreement, per PWInsider.

Rumors initially came to light on Tuesday after Neville wasn't present on Raw for a lumberjack match between Enzo Amore and Kalisto.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Neville was slated to lose to Enzo in that match, but he walked out before the show, which necessitated a change of plans.

Kalisto went on to defeat Amore and become Cruiserweight champion for the first time.

Neville is a two-time Cruiserweight champ who has developed into one of WWE's top all-around talents since turning heel and joining the Cruiserweight ranks last year.

The 31-year-old native of England enjoyed a great deal of success on the independent scene as Pac before signing with WWE in 2012, and he would undoubtedly be in high demand if he gets released.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).