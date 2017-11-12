    Aaron Jones Ruled Out vs. Bears After Being Carted off with Knee Injury

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers rookie running back Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room after suffering a leg injury Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The team announced he would miss the remainder of the game.

    Green Bay selected Jones out of UTEP in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. After failing to record a carry in the team's first three games of the regular season, he became involved following an injury to Ty Montgomery and earned a more prominent place in the backfield rotation.

    The 22-year-old Georgia native missed most of the 2015 season with the Miners because of an ankle injury. He was otherwise durable at the collegiate level. This is his first notable ailment since joining the Packers.

    If it leads to a stint on the sideline, Montgomery should be given an opportunity to regain his workhorse role after being moved into more of a timeshare. Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays are the other options if the coaching staff wants to divide the workload.

    It's a potentially significant blow for a Packers offense already without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jones brings a physical element to the backfield that likely can't be replaced.

