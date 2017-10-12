Draymond Green: No Team Has 'A F--king Clue' How to Beat Warriors

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green confidently said other NBA title contenders "don't have a f--king clue" how to handle the defending champion Dubs.

On Thursday, Clay Skipper of GQ passed along Green's response to comments by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who said the Warriors "are not unbeatable."

"What the f--k are you talking about? They are really trying to rethink their whole strategy," the reigning Defensive Player of the Year said, before adding: "because teams know they don't have a fucking clue."

Golden State lost a single game during its entire run through the 2017 NBA playoffs—Game 4 of the Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Only a record-setting night from beyond the three-point line by the Cavs prevented the Warriors from a 16-game sweep of the postseason.

"That'd never been done!" Green said of the Cavs' three-point barrage. "They don't come out and hit twenty-four threes and they're swept. And that's the second best team in the world. It's pretty f--king sick to see how everybody is just in a f--king panic about what to do. You sit back and think, like, these motherf--kers, they know. That's the fun part about it: They know they don't stand a chance."

He added: "They didn't stand a f--king chance. It pissed me off we didn't sweep them, though."

The Warriors will head into the 2017-18 campaign as overwhelming favorites to win another championship. They are listed at 5-8 odds to capture another Larry O'Brien Trophy next June, well ahead of the Cavaliers, who are the second choice at 7-2, per OddsShark.

Green isn't buying into his own team's preseason hype, though. He believes expectations are being made intentionally high so "everybody got something to talk about" if the Dubs fall short.

"That's motivation for me," he told GQ. "Everybody wants to anoint us as the greatest team ever, or whatever. The Warriors are gonna win the next 5 championships. The f--k outta here. It's so hard to win a championship. And if you win three in a row, and everybody said you were going to win the next five, they're gonna s--t on you. Because if everybody places you on the top, you only got one place to go. And that's down."

Green has played with a chip on his shoulder since falling to the second round of the 2012 draft.

Along with serving as the Warriors' defensive stalwart, he's also their emotional leader, and his outspoken nature gives the star-studded team an edginess not brought to the table by Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson.