Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Thomas Lemar

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have been angered once again by Barcelona after the Spanish club publicly declared their interest in Philippe Coutinho.

However, Barca are not confident the Reds will do business in January for the Brazil international after extensive talks last summer.

Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo) reported the Blaugrana refuse to "go to war" with Liverpool for Coutinho's services, despite going public they are ready to tempt the player to the Camp Nou.

Per Albert Gracia of Sport, Barca CEO Oscar Grau explained his team are targeting the mercurial talent.

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Grau said:

"We are ready to sign Coutinho or any other player the technical staff request in the winter window.

"We want to have the most competitive squad possible. The club will be sustainable, we don’t want losses. If that is the case we will look for means to generate income."

Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Daily Express) reported Liverpool are happy to allow Coutinho to grab his dream move to Catalonia—if Barca make a strong financial bid in January.

Liverpool have consistently dug their heels in over the player's potential departure, and they have not allowed the Spanish giants to dictate the flow of the deal.



Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The financial strength of Premier League clubs means Liverpool are not under any pressure to sell.

Barca have the money from Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain burning a hole in their pockets, but it seems unlikely Liverpool will allow their biggest star to leave in January when a replacement is most difficult to capture.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in 31 Premier League games last season, creating 65 chances for the team, according to Squawka.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

In other Reds news, recent target Thomas Lemar could be on the market next summer, as Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev admitted Liverpool and Arsenal's interest in the player.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo), Vasilyev discussed the recent chase for Lemar's signature:

"Liverpool were really interested."

"But it was Arsenal that was really close to finalising the deal. It was quite close."

"At the same time it was just too late, not enough time, to really follow up on this deal. Not all the elements of the puzzle fell in place."

Per Sky Sports, Vasilyev said the attacker could potentially depart the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the campaign, with a flood of offers anticipated for the rising star of French football.



Here is Lemar in action:

Lemar could be the perfect signing if Coutinho finally leaves Anfield, giving manager Jurgen Klopp one of the best young talents on the planet to work with.

The 21-year-old can play across the midfield and has the dribbling capabilities to attack through the channels.

According to Pearce, Arsenal bid £90 million during the recent transfer window, so his future fee will rise if he has a strong campaign in France.