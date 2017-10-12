    Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Thomas Lemar

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park on October 1, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Liverpool have been angered once again by Barcelona after the Spanish club publicly declared their interest in Philippe Coutinho.

    However, Barca are not confident the Reds will do business in January for the Brazil international after extensive talks last summer.

    Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo) reported the Blaugrana refuse to "go to war" with Liverpool for Coutinho's services, despite going public they are ready to tempt the player to the Camp Nou.

    Per Albert Gracia of Sport, Barca CEO Oscar Grau explained his team are targeting the mercurial talent.

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 10: Gonzalo Jara (L) of Chile and Philippe Coutinho of Brazil in action during the match between Brazil and Chile for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier at Allianz Parque Stadium on October 10, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
    Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

    Grau said:

    "We are ready to sign Coutinho or any other player the technical staff request in the winter window.

    "We want to have the most competitive squad possible. The club will be sustainable, we don’t want losses. If that is the case we will look for means to generate income."

    Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Daily Express) reported Liverpool are happy to allow Coutinho to grab his dream move to Catalonia—if Barca make a strong financial bid in January.

    Liverpool have consistently dug their heels in over the player's potential departure, and they have not allowed the Spanish giants to dictate the flow of the deal.

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on October 1, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    The financial strength of Premier League clubs means Liverpool are not under any pressure to sell.

    Barca have the money from Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain burning a hole in their pockets, but it seems unlikely Liverpool will allow their biggest star to leave in January when a replacement is most difficult to capture.

    The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in 31 Premier League games last season, creating 65 chances for the team, according to Squawka.

    Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (R) vies with Montpellier's French midfielder Stephane Sessegnon (L) during the French L1 football match Monaco vs Montpellier on september 29, 2017 at the 'Louis II' Stadium in Monaco. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE
    VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

    In other Reds news, recent target Thomas Lemar could be on the market next summer, as Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev admitted Liverpool and Arsenal's interest in the player.

    Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo), Vasilyev discussed the recent chase for Lemar's signature:

    "Liverpool were really interested."

    "But it was Arsenal that was really close to finalising the deal. It was quite close."

    "At the same time it was just too late, not enough time, to really follow up on this deal. Not all the elements of the puzzle fell in place."

    Per Sky Sports, Vasilyev said the attacker could potentially depart the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the campaign, with a flood of offers anticipated for the rising star of French football.

    Here is Lemar in action:

    Lemar could be the perfect signing if Coutinho finally leaves Anfield, giving manager Jurgen Klopp one of the best young talents on the planet to work with.

    The 21-year-old can play across the midfield and has the dribbling capabilities to attack through the channels.

    According to Pearce, Arsenal bid £90 million during the recent transfer window, so his future fee will rise if he has a strong campaign in France.

