Stephen Curry Says He'd Pick Warriors Player 1st If Elected All-Star Captain

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry said Wednesday that he would select one of his teammates, though he did not name which one, if he is selected as captain for the 2018 All-Star Game.

Curry told reporters his plan in selecting his roster would be to acquire as many teammates as possible "until you run out of those options, then you got to figure it out."



The NBA announced sweeping changes to its All-Star format earlier this month. While there will still be 12 players selected from the Eastern and Western Conferences, the game will not be played under conference alignment.

Instead, two captains will be selected by the starter who receives the most votes in each respective conference. Those players will then pick from the remaining 22 players in a fantasy draft format.

"It's fun, it's a different type of setup and a different look—especially on the court," Curry said. "From a fan's standpoint it should be a huge storyline just to see who's playing with who and even what they name the teams, the jerseys—the whole setup's going to be a different look but fun."

Curry's 1.8 million votes were the most among all Western Conference players in 2017 and second overall to LeBron James among all players. Curry and James, barring injury, are pretty good bets to repeat those honors and wind up as team captains.

That would only add yet another layer to what's become the league's best on-court rivalry the last three years.