Sam Bradford Out vs. Packers with Knee Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford's injured knee will keep him from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday that Bradford would be unable to play against the defending NFC North champions.

Bradford has experienced an injury-plagued second season in Minnesota. He injured his knee during the Vikings' Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints and missed the team's next three games.

When Bradford returned for the Vikings' Week 5 clash with the Chicago Bears, he looked less than 100 percent, and Case Keenum replaced him with 25 seconds left in the first half of what proved to be a 20-17 victory.

Keenum finished that game 17-of-21 for 140 yards and a touchdown, and he has generally been solid in relief of Bradford this season.

With a career completion rate of 58.4 percent entering 2017, Keenum isn't an ideal option to lead Minnesota's air attack, but the Vikings at least know what to expect from him should Bradford be forced to miss extended time.