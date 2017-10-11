    Trey Burke Signs with Knicks After Reportedly Backing out on Thunder Contract

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 29: Trey Burke #33 of the Washington Wizards drives with the ball during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Guard Trey Burke signed with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, weeks after he reportedly backed out of a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Burke, 24, appeared in 57 games with the Washington Wizards in the 2016-17 season, averaging 5.0 points and 1.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. He also spent three seasons with the Utah Jazz, averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 assists during his time with the team.

    In New York, Burke will find himself in a battle for playing time given the team's depth at point guard. Combo guard Ron Baker and rookie Frank Ntilikina will see plenty of minutes this year, while the Knicks also have Jarrett Jack and Ramon Sessions on the current roster, both capable of running an offense.

    But Burke has flashed upside in the past and could be a nice source of points off the bench for the Knicks. There are opportunities in New York as the rebuilding team moves on from the Carmelo Anthony era with Kristaps Porzingis as its focal point, leaving Burke the chance to carve a niche for himself.

