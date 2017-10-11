Trey Burke Signs with Knicks After Reportedly Backing out on Thunder Contract

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Guard Trey Burke signed with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, weeks after he reportedly backed out of a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Burke, 24, appeared in 57 games with the Washington Wizards in the 2016-17 season, averaging 5.0 points and 1.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. He also spent three seasons with the Utah Jazz, averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 assists during his time with the team.

In New York, Burke will find himself in a battle for playing time given the team's depth at point guard. Combo guard Ron Baker and rookie Frank Ntilikina will see plenty of minutes this year, while the Knicks also have Jarrett Jack and Ramon Sessions on the current roster, both capable of running an offense.

But Burke has flashed upside in the past and could be a nice source of points off the bench for the Knicks. There are opportunities in New York as the rebuilding team moves on from the Carmelo Anthony era with Kristaps Porzingis as its focal point, leaving Burke the chance to carve a niche for himself.