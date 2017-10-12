7 Keys to Victory in Chicago Bears' Week 6 Matchup

0 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears did the most important thing right despite an eventual loss in Week 5 by starting rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Now the Bears have to turn around on a short week thanks to the Monday game and refine their approach in all areas. Anything less than the proper adjustments will not only likely send the team careening to 1-5 but also impede much-needed progress from a rookie pegged as a potential franchise quarterback.

It sounds difficult—and is—thanks to a road game against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Joe Flacco and his team sit joint-first in the AFC North and enter Sunday off a road win against the Oakland Raiders. So the veteran team knows a thing or two about getting after rookie signal-callers.

Let's outline a viable strategy for the Bears to follow in critical areas if John Fox and his side are intent on picking up an unexpected momentum win and building Trubisky's confidence.