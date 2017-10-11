World Cup 2018: Full List of Qualified, Eligible Teams

Fernando Vergara/Associated Press

The United States did not qualify for the World Cup for the first time in more than three decades. There are, however, 23 countries that have clinched spots and a host of others still alive in last-chance qualifiers.

Here's the list of countries that have qualified for the 2018 World Cup:

Russia (Host)

Brazil



Iran

Japan

Mexico

Belgium

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Germany

England

Spain

Nigeria

Costa Rica

Poland

Egypt

Iceland

Serbia

Portugal

France

Uruguay

Argentina

Colombia

Panama

Three African groups have yet to be decided. Tunisia leads Group A with 13 points. To advance, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (10 points) will need to beat Guinea in November, have Tunisia lose to Libya and also make up a two-goal deficit in differential.

Morocco (nine points) and Ivory Coast (eight) will vie for Group C. Morocco has not allowed a goal through its first five matches and has a plus-nine goal differential. The two countries will play Nov. 11 in Ivory Coast.

Senegal (eight points) leads Group D even though it has only played four matches; its 2-1 loss to South Africa in November 2016 will be replayed Nov. 10. Burkina Faso and Cape Verde both have six points.

Elsewhere, six additional spots will be determined by qualifiers. Here's the list of European teams that will play home-and-home playoffs:

Switzerland

Italy

Denmark

Croatia

Sweden

Northern Ireland

Greece

Republic of Ireland

The pairings have not been determined, but the four winners will advance to the World Cup.

Australia and Honduras will twice go head-to-head between Nov. 6-14 for one qualifying spot, and New Zealand and Peru will also vie for one World Cup berth.