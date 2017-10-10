Malcolm Jenkins Responds to NFL's Memo Encouraging Players to Stand for Anthem

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has responded to a memo NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent to all 32 NFL teams about discussing a solution to players protesting during the national anthem before games.

Jenkins said Tuesday whatever the league decides won't prevent players from making their voices heard for social causes, via ESPN's Tim McManus:

"I think we've seen even over the last year that you can take a player out of the league, you can threaten to do whatever you want to do, that's not going to deter players from doing what's right, or doing what they believe is right. You might be able to change the manner in which that looks but I don't see players stopping their pursuit for justice or equality."

Ahiza Garcia of CNN Money obtained a copy of Goodell's memo in which he wrote he would like players to stand during the national anthem.

"It is an important moment in our game," he said. "We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us."

Goodell said the NFL cares "deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues," but controversy around protesting during the national anthem "is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues."

An NFL spokesman told Garcia that NFL owners will discuss potential changes to the league's policy regarding the national anthem at its annual meeting next week.

The NFL does not currently have a mandated rule requiring players to stand or be present during the playing of the national anthem.

Jenkins has been protesting during the national anthem since 2016 by raising his fist.