Conor McGregor Reportedly in Talks to Appear at WrestleMania 34

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor is reportedly in contract talks with the WWE to make a one-time appearance at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans, according to Adam Higgins of The Sun.

A source told Higgins:

"Conor is a huge wrestling fan. His entire persona on stage he has developed from watching performers like Ric Flair and The Rock. These are the top dogs at self-promotion and trash talk. He watched these guys when he was younger. This is something he's always wanted to do. The WWE guys have asked him to do shows before with them but the timing was never really right. But this time it looks like a deal is going to be locked into place."

McGregor, one of the most decorated and marketable MMA fighters in UFC history, last appeared in a ring rather than the Octagon in his much-hyped matchup against Floyd Mayweather Jr. McGregor lasted 10 rounds in his boxing debut August 27 before the referee stopped the fight, giving Mayweather a TKO victory.

Now, it would appear he wants to continue diversifying his fighting pedigree, this time with the WWE. He wouldn't be the only famous athlete to make an appearance at Wrestlemania—that list ranges from Muhammad Ali and Reggie White to Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal, Pete Rose, Ronda Rousey, Lawrence Taylor, Mike Tyson, and even Mayweather.

Given McGregor's brash style and penchant for playing the part of an entertainer, he should fit right in.