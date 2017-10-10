Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Daley Blind and Mesut Ozil

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Daley Blind could leave Manchester United in January, as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce compete to sign the Netherlands international.

According to Turkish news outlet Hurriyet (h/t Toby Gannon of The Sun), Gala have crept ahead of their Super Lig rivals in the race to capture the defender.

Blind recently lost the left-back berth to Ashley Young under manager Jose Mourinho, and with Luke Shaw returning after injury, the self-proclaimed Special One has plenty of options for the position. Marcos Rojo is also adept at left-back and will be used once he is fit again.

According to Tutto Mercato Web (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star), Blind will be out of contract in the summer, allowing him to negotiate a free transfer with foreign sides in January. However, United have an option to extend his deal for a further year.

The Dutchman arrived from Ajax in 2014 when former coach Louis van Gaal signed him after a successful FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Blind is a typical auxiliary talent, adept in several positions but lacking in pace and athleticism associated with a specialist.



The decline of Michael Carrick saw Mourinho recruit Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, with Blind not trusted to fulfil defensive midfield duties to support Paul Pogba.

However, the player offers Mourinho experience and skill, and his presence from the bench could be vital if the team suffers injuries.

The 27-year-old started 20 games in the Premier League last season, according to WhoScored.com, and it would be unlikely Mourinho would be a willing seller at present.

In other United news, former Liverpool attacker Karl-Heinz Riedle has said Mesut Ozil should not consider a move to link up with Mourinho at Old Trafford if he leaves Arsenal.

Speaking to Omnisport (h/t Metro), Riedle declared Ozil should think about a transfer back to domestic football in their homeland, saying:

"Ozil going back to Germany? Who knows. There’s a rumour that he goes to Manchester United. He shouldn’t do it.

"Ozil is a quality player. If you see his skills, it’s just amazing what he can do on the pitch. We would be very happy if he comes back to a club in Germany, for sure. But I’m not his agent so I don’t know where he ends up."

Ozil has shown inconsistencies at the Gunners, but he remains one of the best players to watch when at his best.

Arsenal's decline might have turned the player's head to look in another direction, and United's recent rise in fortunes will make them an attractive prospect.

However, United are stocked with attacking midfielders, and it is unlikely Ozil is better suited to Mourinho's tactics than Juan Mata or Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ozil is not blessed with pace, but he would add creativity that Romelu Lukeku would thrive off.