Real Madrid Transfer News: AC Milan Interest in Dani Ceballos Rumoured

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid in January.

According to Sport's Albert Gracia, the Rossoneri are already making plans after a poor start to the season—they've lost three of their seven Serie A matches.

Milan are hoping to capitalise on his lack of playing time to recruit him, but Real aren't prepared to let him leave after the midfielder only arrived in the summer.

The 21-year-old has made just one start in six appearances for Madrid, while his longest outing as a substitute was just 17 minutes.

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete believes Ceballos is already capable of playing a more substantial role at the Santiago Bernabeu and has lofty expectations of him for the future:

Ceballos stole the show for Spain as they reached the final of the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in the summer thanks to his eye-catching dribbles and inventive passing.

Despite having limited opportunities to impress since his arrival at Real, the youngster has nevertheless taken his brief chance to shine.

He struck twice in his only start for the club, handing them a 2-1 win over Alaves. Aside from his goals, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan believed it was an all-round strong performance:

OptaJose provided the numbers behind his impressive showing:

The match hinted at what he can contribute at the Bernabeu, and he adds to Real's almost unrivalled strength in depth.

It's highly unlikely they'll be willing to part with him in the near future, though if he continues to play a bit-part role, the club may be open to the possibility of loaning him out for the second half of the season.

A side like AC Milan would provide a strong platform to help Ceballos adjust to a higher standard of play than he's used to, which would serve him well for the remainder of his career in Madrid.