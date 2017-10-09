J.J. Watt Reportedly Underwent Surgery for Leg Injury, Faces 'Long Recovery'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt underwent surgery after suffering a tibial plateau fracture in Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

According to Rapoport, Watt didn't suffer ligament damage but still faces a "long recovery."

Watt addressed his injury on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.