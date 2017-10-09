J.J. Watt Reportedly Underwent Surgery for Leg Injury, Faces 'Long Recovery'October 9, 2017
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt underwent surgery after suffering a tibial plateau fracture in Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
According to Rapoport, Watt didn't suffer ligament damage but still faces a "long recovery."
Watt addressed his injury on Twitter:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated. All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city. I'm sorry.2017-10-9 11:16:07
