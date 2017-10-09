    J.J. Watt Reportedly Underwent Surgery for Leg Injury, Faces 'Long Recovery'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt underwent surgery after suffering a tibial plateau fracture in Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

    According to Rapoport, Watt didn't suffer ligament damage but still faces a "long recovery."

    Watt addressed his injury on Twitter:

        

