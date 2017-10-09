WWE Survivor Series 2017: Early Match Card Predictions After Hell in a Cell

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Enemies who collided at Hell in a Cell will be on the same side in battle when WWE Survivor Series 2017 arrives.

Sunday's pay-per-view saw Natalya leave Charlotte Flair hobbled, The Usos thrash The New Day with kendo sticks, and Jinder Mahal cheat his way to another win over Shinsuke Nakamura. Those rivalries will have to be put to the side as clashes between Raw and SmackDown unfold.

Last year following the WWE draft, Survivor Series largely became a brand-against-brand event.

That's poised to happen again as the Nov. 19 PPV hits Houston. Brand pride is sure to be on the line in contests featuring tag team and singles stars.

The following is a look at how the Survivor Series may shape up based on event history, storyline analysis and a projection of how WWE puts together its PPV puzzle.