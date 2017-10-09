    Adam Gase: Dolphins Will Stand for Anthem, Stay in Locker Room If You Won't

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    Miami Dolphins' Julius Thomas (89), Michael Thomas (31) and Kenny Stills take a knee as the U.S. national anthem is played before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    Add the Miami Dolphins to the list of teams that will not tolerate kneeling during the national anthem.

    "We're standing for the national anthem," head coach Adam Gase said Monday, per Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel. "If you don't want to stand, stay in the locker room."

    "It doesn't matter what I think. This is what we're doing," he added, via Kelly.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

