Adam Gase: Dolphins Will Stand for Anthem, Stay in Locker Room If You Won't

Add the Miami Dolphins to the list of teams that will not tolerate kneeling during the national anthem.

"We're standing for the national anthem," head coach Adam Gase said Monday, per Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel. "If you don't want to stand, stay in the locker room."

"It doesn't matter what I think. This is what we're doing," he added, via Kelly.

