NBA Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Suns' Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler, Jared Dudley

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2017-18 NBA season hasn't even started yet, but the Phoenix Suns could already be thinking about potential trades involving some of their top players.

"The Suns will surely listen if and when suitors call for Eric Bledsoe," Zach Lowe of ESPN reported. "They've explored the possibility of moving off Jared Dudley and Tyson Chandler, sources say, though they likely feel no urgency to dump them; Phoenix remains just under the salary floor."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.