    Donald Penn Says Fan Threw Bottle at His Car Before Verbal Altercation

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Raiders defeated the Titans 26-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn said a fan threw a water bottle at his car, inciting an expletive-laden altercation after Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

    A Twitter user posted a NSFW video of Penn in a verbal exchange with a fan after leaving his car. A security guard and a metal barrier separating fans from player exits were the only things stopping a potential physical altercation.

    Penn, 34, returned to his vehicle on his own accord and left the stadium without the situation escalating further.

    The Raiders dropped to 2-3 and saw their offense struggle in their first outing without quarterback Derek Carr. Backup EJ Manuel took three sacks and was hit five times on 26 attempts, throwing for a paltry 159 yards.

    Penn, the Raiders' starting left tackle, was also a natural subject of fan scorn due to his brief contract holdout in camp. The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $21 million extension in September.

