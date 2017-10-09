Donald Penn Says Fan Threw Bottle at His Car Before Verbal Altercation

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn said a fan threw a water bottle at his car, inciting an expletive-laden altercation after Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

A Twitter user posted a NSFW video of Penn in a verbal exchange with a fan after leaving his car. A security guard and a metal barrier separating fans from player exits were the only things stopping a potential physical altercation.

Penn, 34, returned to his vehicle on his own accord and left the stadium without the situation escalating further.

The Raiders dropped to 2-3 and saw their offense struggle in their first outing without quarterback Derek Carr. Backup EJ Manuel took three sacks and was hit five times on 26 attempts, throwing for a paltry 159 yards.

Penn, the Raiders' starting left tackle, was also a natural subject of fan scorn due to his brief contract holdout in camp. The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $21 million extension in September.