Donald Penn Says Fan Threw Bottle at His Car Before Verbal Altercation

Donald Penn Says Fan Threw Bottle at His Car Before Verbal AltercationOctober 9, 2017
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn said a fan threw a water bottle at his car, inciting an expletive-laden altercation after Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Donald Penn @DPENN70
He threw a bottle at my car but I should of stayed in the car he was tryna get me to react so he could sue me glad I took a sec 2 think https://t.co/c3VqxjvHeB2017-10-9 01:55:05
A Twitter user posted a NSFW video of Penn in a verbal exchange with a fan after leaving his car. A security guard and a metal barrier separating fans from player exits were the only things stopping a potential physical altercation.
Chris Cornejo @bigheadchris6
@MarquetteKing @DPENN70 https://t.co/LRj9KxHoQu2017-10-9 01:57:44
Penn, 34, returned to his vehicle on his own accord and left the stadium without the situation escalating further.
The Raiders dropped to 2-3 and saw their offense struggle in their first outing without quarterback Derek Carr. Backup EJ Manuel took three sacks and was hit five times on 26 attempts, throwing for a paltry 159 yards.
Penn, the Raiders' starting left tackle, was also a natural subject of fan scorn due to his brief contract holdout in camp. The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $21 million extension in September.